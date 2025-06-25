Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:26 25.06.2025

EBRD may provide Winner Leasing with loan of up to EUR10 mln

2 min read
EBRD may provide Winner Leasing with loan of up to EUR10 mln

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may provide Winner Leasing with a loan of up to EUR10 million to support its business, the bank's website reported.

"A senior loan of up to EUR 10 million in favor of Winner Leasing LLC will be used to support an independent private leasing service provider in Ukraine. The loan will be provided under the Resilience and Livelihoods Framework," the bank said.

The final consideration of the project is currently expected, which the board of directors plans to approve on July 8.

The project will help WL maintain a stable funding base during the crisis and ensure continued access to financing for private small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the EBRD said.

In addition, the EBRD emphasizes, the company will also benefit from EBRD technical support to expand opportunities for life and training of working women (Gender SMART).

Winner Leasing LLC, founded in 2016, provides financial and operational leasing services. It is part of Winner Group Ukraine, founded in 1992 and an existing EBRD client since 2021.

Winner Group Ukraine, in particular, is the official importer of Ford, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, MG and Porsche cars in Ukraine, the exclusive representative of Bentley. It has more than 50 dealers in Ukraine.

 

Tags: #ebrd #winner_leasing #loan

