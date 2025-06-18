Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:34 18.06.2025

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO


Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of an international vertically integrated mining and metallurgical group of companies, has fully redeemed Eurobonds 2025 and continues to fulfill its debt obligations, in particular, to the holders of Eurobonds, despite the war in Ukraine.

"Metinvest B.V., the parent company of an international vertically integrated group of steel and mining companies, is pleased to announce the timely and full repayment of the remaining principal amount of the bonds maturing in 2025," the company said in a stock exchange statement on Wednesday.

Commenting on the announcement, Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said that since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Metinvest has redeemed two series of bonds, bringing total payments under this instrument alone to almost $600 million.

"These payments were made despite the significant impact of the war on the group's business model, including the loss of operational control or suspension of operations at certain assets in Ukraine. In this context, the group continues to operate in extremely difficult conditions," Ryzhenkov said.

According to the company's official information, the maturity date of the 2025 bonds is June 17, 2025.

As reported, in December 2024, Metinvest repurchased eurobonds 2025 for a total nominal amount of $16.27 million following the auction announced on December 9, in which the price was set within the range of 86% to 92.5%, and the total redemption amount was limited to EUR 70 million. Following the redemption, bonds with a total nominal amount of EUR 161.886 million remained in circulation.

Tags: #metinvest #debt_obligations

