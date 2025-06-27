Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:54 27.06.2025

Prosecutor General promises audit of business-related cases

2 min read

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko promises to conduct an audit of criminal cases related to Ukrainian business.

"The second priority is to finally deal with the proceedings related to business, protect business and achieve justice in these issues," Kravchenko said on Friday in Kyiv during Forum of Government and Business: From Dialogue to Partnership.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection of the Prosecutor General's Office and promised to ensure communication with business within the framework of the law.

"Today, the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection was reorganized. This unit was supposed to play a key role in ensuring the rights of investors and businesses, but it did not meet expectations," Kravchenko said in Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, in practice, the department's activities were reduced to nominal meetings and bureaucratic procedures.

"Business does not need formalities, but transparent rules, predictability and effective protection. Entrepreneurship can function even in difficult war conditions if it is not hindered. However, business must also operate within legal limits," the prosecutor general said.

In this context, he stated that the focus of the department is mediation. "I will ensure legal communication with business and justice," he said.

Tags: #kravchenko #business

