Imports of passenger cars to Ukraine in Jan-May increase by 5%

The volume of imports of passenger cars to Ukraine, including cargo-passenger cars-vans and racing cars (UKT FEA code 8703), in January-May 2025 in monetary terms amounted to almost $2.052 billion, which is 5.3% more than the indicator of the same period last year ($1.947 billion).

According to statistics published by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, particularly in May 2025, passenger cars worth $523.8 million were imported to Ukraine, which is 30% more than in May 2024.

The three largest suppliers of cars to Ukraine in January-May 2025 were Germany, the United States and Japan, while last year the United States was the leader in this three. In particular, car deliveries from Germany increased by 35%, to $388.6 million, and their share in the structure of car imports was almost 19% compared to 14.8% a year earlier.

Cars were imported to Ukraine from the United States for $336.2 million (7.6% less), and imports from Japan decreased by 4.8%, to $230 million.

From other countries, all imports of passenger cars for the specified reporting period amounted to almost $1.1 billion compared to $1.05 billion million for January-May last year.

At the same time, in January-May 2025, Ukraine exported such vehicles for only $2.7 million, in particular to the UAE (49.4% of exports), the Czech Republic and Slovakia, while a year ago in the same period it supplied them to foreign markets for $7.18 million, mostly to Canada, the UAE and the United States.

According to the State Customs Committee, in the overall structure of imports of goods to Ukraine in January-May, the share of passenger cars was 6.56% (last year 7.07%), in the export structure some 0.02% (0.04%).

As reported, in 2024, passenger cars were imported to Ukraine for $4.385 billion, 8% more than a year ago, and exported for $10.1 million (63% less).