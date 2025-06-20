Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine will be forced to import no less than 4.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas this year due to Russian attacks on domestic production facilities, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko told parliament.

"This year, because of Russian strikes on gas extraction infrastructure, we'll have to import more gas than in previous years. The minimum volume to be imported is 4.6 bcm. Of that, 2.9 bcm is already under contract with secured financial backing," Haluschenko said during Friday's Q&A session in parliament, broadcast live by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on YouTube.