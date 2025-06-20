Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:58 20.06.2025

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

1 min read
Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine will be forced to import no less than 4.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas this year due to Russian attacks on domestic production facilities, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko told parliament.

"This year, because of Russian strikes on gas extraction infrastructure, we'll have to import more gas than in previous years. The minimum volume to be imported is 4.6 bcm. Of that, 2.9 bcm is already under contract with secured financial backing," Haluschenko said during Friday's Q&A session in parliament, broadcast live by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on YouTube.

Tags: #gas #haluschenko #import

MORE ABOUT

11:45 20.06.2025
Issue of buying equipment for Ukrainian Khmelnytsky NPP in Bulgaria is open, project not cancelled – minister

Issue of buying equipment for Ukrainian Khmelnytsky NPP in Bulgaria is open, project not cancelled – minister

11:01 20.06.2025
Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

15:52 18.06.2025
Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

16:32 17.06.2025
European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

10:23 16.06.2025
Ex-Naftogaz CEO warns of potential gas price hikes following Israeli strikes on Iran's gas infrastructure

Ex-Naftogaz CEO warns of potential gas price hikes following Israeli strikes on Iran's gas infrastructure

09:28 03.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

19:35 02.06.2025
Energy Ministry announces elimination of legal uncertainty in market for gas supply system operation services

Energy Ministry announces elimination of legal uncertainty in market for gas supply system operation services

13:55 27.05.2025
Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

20:27 15.05.2025
Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.5 times in Jan-April, mainly from China

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.5 times in Jan-April, mainly from China

20:01 14.05.2025
Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

WFP to continue supporting Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Farmers in 3 Ukrainian regions begin 2025 harvest, output lags 28% behind last year

Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

Average cost of new buildings in Kyiv decreases by 1.2% in H1 2025

Economic growth in Ukraine in May 2025 accelerates to 1.1%

Lviv to receive EUR5 mln grant from France to reconstruct Mykolaychuk Street, prepare for tram launch

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Agricultural crops areas in 2025 are no less than last year's 7.8 mln ha

VAT refunds for Jan-May 2025 increase by almost 24% – Tax Service

AD
AD