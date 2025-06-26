Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:29 26.06.2025

Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

1 min read
Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

State-owned Oschadbank (Kyiv) has signed a memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the use of the third tranche of EUR75 million under the EUR200 million risk-sharing program aimed at supporting Ukrainian business during the war.

"The program is designed to support Ukrainian business during a full-scale invasion. The risk-sharing tool helps to significantly liberalize collateral requirements, which makes lending to entrepreneurs at Oschadbank more accessible," commented Serhiy Naumov, the bank's chairman of the board, on Telegram on Thursday.

It is noted that a significant portion of the sub-loans under this program are directed to support businesses that have lost assets or suffered damage as a result of a full-scale invasion, relocated businesses, as well as companies that promote the reintegration of veterans, war victims, internally displaced persons and people with disabilities, and businesses led by women and youth.

Tags: #ebrd #oschadbank

MORE ABOUT

18:29 26.06.2025
EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

19:06 25.06.2025
Oschadbank's projects for 2025 consist of 70% of energy storage facilities – banker

Oschadbank's projects for 2025 consist of 70% of energy storage facilities – banker

17:26 25.06.2025
EBRD may provide Winner Leasing with loan of up to EUR10 mln

EBRD may provide Winner Leasing with loan of up to EUR10 mln

14:59 18.06.2025
EFSE grants EUR 40 mln in loans to Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank to finance Ukrainian SMEs

EFSE grants EUR 40 mln in loans to Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank to finance Ukrainian SMEs

14:41 18.06.2025
Oschadbank nearly doubles OKKO Group's credit limit to UAH 2.85 bln

Oschadbank nearly doubles OKKO Group's credit limit to UAH 2.85 bln

17:31 17.06.2025
EBRD to finance second phase of geodata digitization project in Ukraine – Environment Minister

EBRD to finance second phase of geodata digitization project in Ukraine – Environment Minister

15:47 13.06.2025
Since early 2025, Oschadbank issues energy loans to large business for EUR 87 mln

Since early 2025, Oschadbank issues energy loans to large business for EUR 87 mln

18:40 11.06.2025
First building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park receives international 'green' EDGE certificate

First building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park receives international 'green' EDGE certificate

20:09 09.06.2025
EBRD announces Vice President's visit to Kyiv to discuss reform architecture, war risk insurance

EBRD announces Vice President's visit to Kyiv to discuss reform architecture, war risk insurance

17:04 03.06.2025
DTEK attracts EUR67 mln in loan from Oschadbank, UGB and FUIB for energy storage systems

DTEK attracts EUR67 mln in loan from Oschadbank, UGB and FUIB for energy storage systems

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

LATEST

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY amount to 15.6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Cheap Russian raw materials undermine EU's green steel transition – Ukraine's Metinvest

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Energy minister expects Ukrenergo to undergo effective reboot following appointment of Zaichenko as CEO

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions up 23.7% last week

Ukrainian financial sector meets EU requirements by 75-77% – Pyshny

Ukrenergo head can be elected by simple majority of supervisory board at third attempt - changes to charter

Dominance of imported cheese causes significant harm to domestic cheesemakers

Ukreximbank stops instant transfers via Western Union and MoneyGram

WFP to continue supporting Ukraine – Zelenskyy

AD
AD