Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

State-owned Oschadbank (Kyiv) has signed a memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the use of the third tranche of EUR75 million under the EUR200 million risk-sharing program aimed at supporting Ukrainian business during the war.

"The program is designed to support Ukrainian business during a full-scale invasion. The risk-sharing tool helps to significantly liberalize collateral requirements, which makes lending to entrepreneurs at Oschadbank more accessible," commented Serhiy Naumov, the bank's chairman of the board, on Telegram on Thursday.

It is noted that a significant portion of the sub-loans under this program are directed to support businesses that have lost assets or suffered damage as a result of a full-scale invasion, relocated businesses, as well as companies that promote the reintegration of veterans, war victims, internally displaced persons and people with disabilities, and businesses led by women and youth.