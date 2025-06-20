Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine will have sufficient gas supplies for the 2025/2026 heating season, Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko assured parliament.

"There's a media campaign being launched now – similar to what we saw with electricity shortages – with the same talking heads claiming that Ukrainians will freeze in winter and there will be no gas. That is simply not true. We will have the necessary gas volumes for the heating season – to supply households, businesses, and electricity generation," he said during the Q&A session, as broadcast on MP Oleksiy Honcharenko's YouTube channel.

As reported, Haluschenko had stated that due to Russian attacks on extraction facilities, Ukraine will need to import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025, with 2.9 bcm already under contract.