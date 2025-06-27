Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:53 27.06.2025

High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Chernyshov in form of UAH 120 mln bail

2 min read

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million for the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of abuse of office and receiving illegal benefits on an especially large scale.

The HACC made this decision on Friday following the review of a motion from NABU and SAPO.

"The NABU detective's motion is partially granted: apply to the suspect Chernyshov Oleksiy Mykhailovych ... a measure of restraint in the form of a bail. Determine ... the bail in the amount of UAH 120 million," the judge said.

The court granted partly the motion, since the prosecution requested, among other obligations, the wearing of an electronic monitoring device (bracelet), which was not stated in the court's decision.

By court order, the suspect is required to: respond to every call from a detective, prosecutor or court, report any change in his place of residence or place of work, and not leave the territory of Ukraine without permission from the investigator, prosecutor or court.

In addition, Chernyshov must refrain from communicating with suspects in the case and witnesses regarding the circumstances set out in the notice of suspicion.

The term of the duties assigned to Chernyshov is two months, that is, until August 27, 2025.

As for the bail itself, it can be posted by the suspect or another individual or legal entity.

Before the bail is posted, the suspect must fulfill the obligations imposed on him.

The decision can be appealed within five days.

The court announced the operative part of the decision.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #hacc

MORE ABOUT

09:36 27.06.2025
HACC starts consideration of preventive measure on Chernyshov on Friday, Deputy PM arrives in court

HACC starts consideration of preventive measure on Chernyshov on Friday, Deputy PM arrives in court

11:51 25.06.2025
HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

HACC postpones selection of preventive measure for Chernyshov to June 26

17:54 24.06.2025
HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

17:57 23.06.2025
SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

15:10 23.06.2025
Chernyshov arrives at NABU after summons

Chernyshov arrives at NABU after summons

15:29 13.06.2025
NABU exposes corruption scheme involving Ministry of Regional Development, top officials

NABU exposes corruption scheme involving Ministry of Regional Development, top officials

15:50 11.06.2025
HACC Appeal Chamber upholds in absentia arrest of Komarnytsky

HACC Appeal Chamber upholds in absentia arrest of Komarnytsky

15:45 09.06.2025
ARMA asks NABU to check media reports about competition for asset management

ARMA asks NABU to check media reports about competition for asset management

14:15 26.05.2025
Surveillance devices found in homes of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court staff, criminal cases opened over interference in justice – court statement

Surveillance devices found in homes of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court staff, criminal cases opened over interference in justice – court statement

11:58 30.04.2025
Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

LATEST

Imports of passenger cars to Ukraine in Jan-May increase by 5%

Ukraine increases scrap metal exports by 45.5% in Jan-May, most sharply in Feb-May

Prosecutor General promises audit of business-related cases

Ukraine boosts exports of cast iron in tonnes by 45.2% in Jan-May, supplying mainly to USA

Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

Oschadbank's projects for 2025 consist of 70% of energy storage facilities – banker

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY amount to 15.6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

EBRD may provide Winner Leasing with loan of up to EUR10 mln

Cheap Russian raw materials undermine EU's green steel transition – Ukraine's Metinvest

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

AD
AD