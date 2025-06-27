High Anti-Corruption Court chooses measure of restraint for Chernyshov in form of UAH 120 mln bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million for the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of abuse of office and receiving illegal benefits on an especially large scale.

The HACC made this decision on Friday following the review of a motion from NABU and SAPO.

"The NABU detective's motion is partially granted: apply to the suspect Chernyshov Oleksiy Mykhailovych ... a measure of restraint in the form of a bail. Determine ... the bail in the amount of UAH 120 million," the judge said.

The court granted partly the motion, since the prosecution requested, among other obligations, the wearing of an electronic monitoring device (bracelet), which was not stated in the court's decision.

By court order, the suspect is required to: respond to every call from a detective, prosecutor or court, report any change in his place of residence or place of work, and not leave the territory of Ukraine without permission from the investigator, prosecutor or court.

In addition, Chernyshov must refrain from communicating with suspects in the case and witnesses regarding the circumstances set out in the notice of suspicion.

The term of the duties assigned to Chernyshov is two months, that is, until August 27, 2025.

As for the bail itself, it can be posted by the suspect or another individual or legal entity.

Before the bail is posted, the suspect must fulfill the obligations imposed on him.

The decision can be appealed within five days.

The court announced the operative part of the decision.