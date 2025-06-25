Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:02 25.06.2025

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY amount to 15.6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

1 min read
Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY amount to 15.6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

As of June 25, Ukraine had exported 40.314 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (July-June), of which 1.942 million tonnes had been shipped since the beginning of the current month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of June 28 last year, the total shipment figure was estimated at 50.553 million tonnes, including 3.621 million tonnes in June.

At the same time, since the beginning of the current season, 15.641 million tonnes of wheat have been exported (in 2023/2024 MY – 18.3 million tonnes), barley – 2.318 million tonnes (2.477 million tonnes), rye – 10,800 tonnes (1,600 tonnes), corn – 21.759 million tonnes (29.233 million tonnes).

Total exports of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of June 25 are estimated at 69,700 tonnes (in 2023/2024 MY – 97,800 tonnes), including wheat – 65,200 tonnes (92,400 tonnes).

Tags: #grain #export

MORE ABOUT

15:52 18.06.2025
Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

19:25 16.06.2025
Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

20:01 14.05.2025
Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

15:38 13.05.2025
Grain exports from Odesa ports exceed pre-war levels – Odesa administration

Grain exports from Odesa ports exceed pre-war levels – Odesa administration

14:35 13.05.2025
Ukraine sends 90% of its sugar exports to Middle East, North Africa in 2024/25

Ukraine sends 90% of its sugar exports to Middle East, North Africa in 2024/25

10:40 12.05.2025
Ship with Ukrainian grain arrives in Türkiye as part of UN humanitarian aid

Ship with Ukrainian grain arrives in Türkiye as part of UN humanitarian aid

18:57 02.05.2025
Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

15:13 02.05.2025
Ukraine's agricultural exports 23.4% down in April, with growth seen only in vegetable oils – UCAB

Ukraine's agricultural exports 23.4% down in April, with growth seen only in vegetable oils – UCAB

18:35 01.05.2025
Maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU increases from 550 MW to 650 MW

Maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU increases from 550 MW to 650 MW

20:00 30.04.2025
Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

Ukraine must import at least 4.6 bcm of gas in 2025 – Energy Minister

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

LATEST

Oschadbank's projects for 2025 consist of 70% of energy storage facilities – banker

EBRD may provide Winner Leasing with loan of up to EUR10 mln

Cheap Russian raw materials undermine EU's green steel transition – Ukraine's Metinvest

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Energy minister expects Ukrenergo to undergo effective reboot following appointment of Zaichenko as CEO

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions up 23.7% last week

Ukrainian financial sector meets EU requirements by 75-77% – Pyshny

Ukrenergo head can be elected by simple majority of supervisory board at third attempt - changes to charter

Dominance of imported cheese causes significant harm to domestic cheesemakers

Ukreximbank stops instant transfers via Western Union and MoneyGram

AD
AD