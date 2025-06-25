Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY amount to 15.6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

As of June 25, Ukraine had exported 40.314 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (July-June), of which 1.942 million tonnes had been shipped since the beginning of the current month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of June 28 last year, the total shipment figure was estimated at 50.553 million tonnes, including 3.621 million tonnes in June.

At the same time, since the beginning of the current season, 15.641 million tonnes of wheat have been exported (in 2023/2024 MY – 18.3 million tonnes), barley – 2.318 million tonnes (2.477 million tonnes), rye – 10,800 tonnes (1,600 tonnes), corn – 21.759 million tonnes (29.233 million tonnes).

Total exports of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of June 25 are estimated at 69,700 tonnes (in 2023/2024 MY – 97,800 tonnes), including wheat – 65,200 tonnes (92,400 tonnes).