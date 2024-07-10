Facts

19:03 10.07.2024

Stoltenberg: talks on statement of NATO Allies summit regarding Ukraine's membership in alliance still ongoing

1 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that negotiations between the allies regarding the text of the statement to be adopted at the summit, which will set out the alliance's position on Ukraine's membership in the organization, are still ongoing.

He said this in Washington on Wednesday before the start of the summit, answering a question from journalists. “I expect that Allies will agree a strong message on membership for Ukraine. But on the exact language, I will refrain to comment on - until we have a statement agreed. It is negotiated as we speak. I'm confident that we'll agree a statement later on today, and then I can go into the details about the language,” Stoltenberg explained.

