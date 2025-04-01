Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:50 01.04.2025

G5+ FMs: We to not accept any agreement that limits Ukrainian defence industry or military presence of partner countries in Ukraine

3 min read

The Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Great Britain, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy held a meeting in Madrid and in a joint declaration stated their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Senior diplomats of the G5+ countries declared their support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, relying on the Warsaw Declaration of November 19, the Berlin Declaration of December 12 and the Paris Declaration of February 12.

"Instead of imposing new conditions and launching continued attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure that cause more and more victims, Russia must now show it is serious about ending its war. We call on Russia to stop its delaying tactics and reciprocate by agreeing without delay, as Ukraine has done, to an immediate unconditional ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully. We need to see progress within a clear timeframe," the ministers said.

It is noted that the Foreign Ministers discussed how best to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and assured that they remain committed to further political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for Ukraine, together with our international partners.

"To this end, we will strengthen Ukraine through significant short and long-term military support, also in the framework of Capability Coalitions and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which will hold its next meeting on 11 April. Many European partners, including the members of this group, have made substantive additional pledges to support Ukraine militarily and are planning similar commitments in the future," the declaration notes.

In addition, the Ministers stand ready to exert further pressure on Russia, using all available instruments, including new sanctions, to hinder its ability to wage an aggressive war and to ensure that Ukraine is in the best position to secure a just and lasting peace. The Foreign Ministers stressed that Russian assets must remain frozen until Russia ends its war against Ukraine and compensates it for the damages it has suffered.

The G5+ Ministers stressed their support for a ceasefire that can lead to a just and lasting peace, and welcomed recent progress in identifying important elements of a sustainable ceasefire, including a clear monitoring and verification framework.

The declaration also stresses that real, credible and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine are an integral part of a just and lasting peace.

"Peace must be just, and Russia’s war of aggression cannot end with a reward to the aggressor. There can be no agreement that compromises on Euro-Atlantic security and the independence, sovereignty territorial integrity of Ukraine. We will not accept any agreement that restricts Ukraine’s military and defence industry or the military presence of partner countries in Ukraine," the diplomats said.

It is emphasized that Europe currently provides Ukraine with almost two-thirds of all support and 60% of military assistance. The G5+ ministers emphasized that Ukraine's future is in Europe and the EU, and that Ukraine's future is crucial for Europe's security.

"Europe must be fully involved in the negotiations and will make its own decisions," the declaration notes.

