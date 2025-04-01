Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:18 01.04.2025

Ukraine's aspiration for NATO could be cause of war — Trump

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine's aspiration to become a member of NATO could have been the cause of Russia's war against Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday.

"He wants to be a member of NATO, but he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that," Trump told journalists.

The American leader also expressed the opinion that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO "probably the reason the war started."

As reported, on February 12, Trump supported the position of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who called Ukraine's accession to the Alliance an unrealistic scenario for a peaceful settlement. And on February 26, he said that Ukraine should forget about joining NATO. At the same time, during negotiations in Saudi Arabia on March 13, the Ukrainian side assured the United States that it would not consider abandoning NATO membership as part of a possible peace agreement.

Tags: #trump #nato

