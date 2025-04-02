Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:08 02.04.2025

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih increases to 12 people, incl child – authorities

The number of victims in Kryvy Rih as a result of a missile strike has increased by 12 people, including a child, 10 people have been hospitalized, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported.

"Among the victims in Kryvy Rih is an 8-year-old boy. The child was hospitalized in moderate condition. In total, ten wounded people are already in the hospital. Two more received assistance on the spot," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Lysak reported about nine victims.

Four people died.

