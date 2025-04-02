Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (USF) have detected and hit three air defense systems of the Russian occupation forces in the Donetsk direction for two weeks, their total cost is about $50 million, the Ukraine’s Armed Forces press service reported.

"Operators of the 14th separate USF regiment in two weeks have detected and hit three enemy air defense systems: two Buk air defense systems of unidentified modifications and a Tor air defense system in the Donetsk direction," the press service said.

It is noted that these complexes are an important element of the Russian Federation's air defense, and their total cost is about $50 million. Strike drones with a target acquisition and automatic homing system were used for the attack.

"Air defense destruction is the result of the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV operators, which inflict millions of dollars in damage on the enemy and open up airspace for further operations by the Defense Forces," the USF press service noted.