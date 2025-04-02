Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:37 02.04.2025

Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

1 min read
Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

 The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (USF) have detected and hit three air defense systems of the Russian occupation forces in the Donetsk direction for two weeks, their total cost is about $50 million, the Ukraine’s Armed Forces press service reported.

"Operators of the 14th separate USF regiment in two weeks have detected and hit three enemy air defense systems: two Buk air defense systems of unidentified modifications and a Tor air defense system in the Donetsk direction," the press service said.

It is noted that these complexes are an important element of the Russian Federation's air defense, and their total cost is about $50 million. Strike drones with a target acquisition and automatic homing system were used for the attack.

"Air defense destruction is the result of the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV operators, which inflict millions of dollars in damage on the enemy and open up airspace for further operations by the Defense Forces," the USF press service noted.

Tags: #destructions #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

10:02 10.03.2025
Ukraine, Germany sign memo for strengthening capabilities of Ukrainian air defense

Ukraine, Germany sign memo for strengthening capabilities of Ukrainian air defense

13:47 19.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn’t have enough missiles for air defense, we’d like to get license for Patriot missiles

Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn’t have enough missiles for air defense, we’d like to get license for Patriot missiles

11:57 13.02.2025
Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense assistance worth about NOK 1.2 bln

Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense assistance worth about NOK 1.2 bln

11:22 03.02.2025
Ukrainian air defense shoots down more than 2,300 enemy air attack weapons in January

Ukrainian air defense shoots down more than 2,300 enemy air attack weapons in January

12:42 16.01.2025
Air defense operating in center of Kyiv – mayor

Air defense operating in center of Kyiv – mayor

11:37 10.01.2025
Zelenskyy: We’ll work to get all 19 air defense systems faster

Zelenskyy: We’ll work to get all 19 air defense systems faster

09:12 02.01.2025
Air defense shoots down 47 of 72 enemy UAVs, 24 drones lost locally – Air Force

Air defense shoots down 47 of 72 enemy UAVs, 24 drones lost locally – Air Force

09:53 30.12.2024
Ukrainian air defenses down 21 enemy drones overnight, 22 fail to reach targets

Ukrainian air defenses down 21 enemy drones overnight, 22 fail to reach targets

09:47 26.12.2024
Biden instructs Pentagon to increase supply of air defense missiles

Biden instructs Pentagon to increase supply of air defense missiles

16:57 20.12.2024
Urgent work underway to provide Ukraine with 20 air defense systems – Turner

Urgent work underway to provide Ukraine with 20 air defense systems – Turner

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

Putin doesn’t want to ensure even partial ceasefire, new and tangible pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Some 176 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih increases to 12 people, incl child – authorities

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

There are already five victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Some 66 children, their families forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region over week

Multiplier effect of each hryvnia invested in wind power plant can be up to UAH 100 – FWT CEO

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

European Solidarity claims Poroshenko blocked from traveling to USA

If opportunities for veterans not working due to military bureaucracy, this needs to be changed – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD