Norwegian FM: There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty, alliance membership or size of its army

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua

Norway is unwavering in its support for the Ukrainians and fully agrees with the "red lines" that Ukraine has defined, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said while visiting Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We are on Ukraine's side. We support Ukraine at all stages. We agree with the red lines that Ukraine has defined. There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty or its ability to make independent decisions, either on the size of its armed forces or on its future alliances or membership in political clubs," he said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha and Norwegian Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion Tonje Brenna in Kyiv.

These are positions that Norway "very strongly supports" and is also engaging others to support, Eide said.

"Despite the fact that a brutal war is still underway, despite the fact that there is still a long way to go, I see a level of European unity that I have almost never felt," the minister noted.

According to Eide, "there is no more important issue on the European security agenda than Ukraine and how we can make sure that Ukraine wins the war." He assured that Norway's commitment to supporting Ukraine is unwavering and will remain so in the long term.