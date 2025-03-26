Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:28 26.03.2025

Norwegian FM: There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty, alliance membership or size of its army

2 min read
Norwegian FM: There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty, alliance membership or size of its army
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua

Norway is unwavering in its support for the Ukrainians and fully agrees with the "red lines" that Ukraine has defined, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said while visiting Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We are on Ukraine's side. We support Ukraine at all stages. We agree with the red lines that Ukraine has defined. There should be no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty or its ability to make independent decisions, either on the size of its armed forces or on its future alliances or membership in political clubs," he said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha and Norwegian Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion Tonje Brenna in Kyiv.

These are positions that Norway "very strongly supports" and is also engaging others to support, Eide said.

"Despite the fact that a brutal war is still underway, despite the fact that there is still a long way to go, I see a level of European unity that I have almost never felt," the minister noted.

According to Eide, "there is no more important issue on the European security agenda than Ukraine and how we can make sure that Ukraine wins the war." He assured that Norway's commitment to supporting Ukraine is unwavering and will remain so in the long term.

Tags: #sovereignty #ukraine #norway

MORE ABOUT

19:50 26.03.2025
Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

19:47 26.03.2025
Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

19:38 26.03.2025
Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

15:33 26.03.2025
Finland does not intend to send troops to Ukraine at initial stage of ceasefire, maybe later – Stubb

Finland does not intend to send troops to Ukraine at initial stage of ceasefire, maybe later – Stubb

15:19 26.03.2025
Norwegian FM: We don't want to let Putin set conditions that will resemble Yalta

Norwegian FM: We don't want to let Putin set conditions that will resemble Yalta

20:20 25.03.2025
Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

19:48 25.03.2025
Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

09:45 25.03.2025
Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

19:38 24.03.2025
Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

14:28 22.03.2025
Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

LATEST

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

Zelenskyy arrives in France

AD
AD
Empire School
AD