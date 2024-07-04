Facts

19:31 04.07.2024

Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of Bucharest Declaration by OSCE PA

3 min read
Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of Bucharest Declaration by OSCE PA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption on July 3 by the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) of the final document - the Bucharest Declaration, as well as the resolution "Security and Geopolitical Challenges in the region against Ukraine" initiated by the Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the OSCE PA as an integral part of the Declaration.

"The approval of the Bucharest Declaration once again confirmed the unity of the international community in condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and demonstrated strong political support for Ukraine, the determination of members of parliaments of the OSCE region to leave Russia in international isolation until the armed aggression against Ukraine is stopped, occupation troops are withdrawn from Ukrainian territory within internationally recognized borders, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and the perpetrators have not been brought to justice in accordance with international law," a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Wednesday reads.

In the resolution dubbed "Security and geopolitical challenges in the OSCE region: ten years of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the Assembly condemns the 10-year-old aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, confirms the non-recognition of the attempted annexation of Ukrainian territories, condemns the attacks of the Russian Federation on civilian objects and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, crimes against humanity, forced deportation of children. The Assembly recognizes that Russia's aggression against Ukraine poses a threat to Ukraine's nuclear facilities and has devastating consequences for Ukraine's economic development.

Separately, the resolution indicates the OSCE PA's support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula as a unified and realistic plan aimed at restoring a sustainable and just peace based on the UN Charter and international law. The Assembly calls on the OSCE PA member States to continue to help Ukraine and provide military assistance to it. The creation of an international Register of losses as an international compensatory mechanism for compensation for damage caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation is welcomed.

The OSCE PA calls on OSCE participating States to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as to achieve the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilians and children, and calls for the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

"The Bucharest Declaration contains a number of resolutions initiated by the parliamentary delegations of other member states of the Assembly, which highlight priority issues for our state in countering the ongoing Russian aggression and demonstrate the solidarity of the parliaments of the OSCE region," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #mfa #declaration #bucharest

MORE ABOUT

20:32 03.07.2024
FMs of Ukraine, Israel discuss threats from Russia, Iran and North Korea

FMs of Ukraine, Israel discuss threats from Russia, Iran and North Korea

19:54 03.07.2024
Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

20:33 02.07.2024
Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

20:31 02.07.2024
Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

16:19 14.06.2024
MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

20:07 27.05.2024
NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

NATO PA adopts declaration calling for accelerating supply of weapons to Ukraine, allowing them to hit military targets in Russia

19:28 21.05.2024
FMs of Ukraine, Iceland discuss upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

FMs of Ukraine, Iceland discuss upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

19:06 21.05.2024
Kuleba, Baerbock discuss how to speed up decision by third countries on supply of additional Patriots to Ukraine

Kuleba, Baerbock discuss how to speed up decision by third countries on supply of additional Patriots to Ukraine

14:36 04.05.2024
MFA recommends Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

MFA recommends Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

19:35 01.05.2024
Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

AD

HOT NEWS

Українські правоохоронці попередили масштабну корупційну схему в Державній митній службі

Kuleba: decisions that will allow Ukraine to destroy Russian bombers being prepared

Enemy saboteurs try to enter Sotnytsky Kozachok in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces clearing village from remnants of group

Decentralization should be enshrined in Constitution – Bezhin

Zelenskyy says about 14 undersupplied brigades in Ukrainian army: They still don't have weapons Congress voted for

LATEST

‘Treasures of Crimea. Return’ exhibition opened in Kyiv

RUSSIA HITS PORT INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MISSILE IN ODESA REGION: ONE PERSON KILLED, SEVEN MORE INJURED – REGION’S HEAD

Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% using stationary devices

Only six out of 19 warships of British Royal Navy can be put on alert today – media

Українські правоохоронці попередили масштабну корупційну схему в Державній митній службі

Stoltenberg: NATO anniversary summit to become opportunity to make decisions that matter for future of one billion people across Europe, North America

Kuleba: decisions that will allow Ukraine to destroy Russian bombers being prepared

If we don’t decentralize power in Kyiv, then our partners from EU will force us to do it – MP Bezhin

Enemy saboteurs try to enter Sotnytsky Kozachok in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces clearing village from remnants of group

Decentralization should be enshrined in Constitution – Bezhin

AD
AD
AD
AD