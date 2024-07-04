Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of Bucharest Declaration by OSCE PA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption on July 3 by the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) of the final document - the Bucharest Declaration, as well as the resolution "Security and Geopolitical Challenges in the region against Ukraine" initiated by the Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the OSCE PA as an integral part of the Declaration.

"The approval of the Bucharest Declaration once again confirmed the unity of the international community in condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and demonstrated strong political support for Ukraine, the determination of members of parliaments of the OSCE region to leave Russia in international isolation until the armed aggression against Ukraine is stopped, occupation troops are withdrawn from Ukrainian territory within internationally recognized borders, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and the perpetrators have not been brought to justice in accordance with international law," a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Wednesday reads.

In the resolution dubbed "Security and geopolitical challenges in the OSCE region: ten years of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the Assembly condemns the 10-year-old aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, confirms the non-recognition of the attempted annexation of Ukrainian territories, condemns the attacks of the Russian Federation on civilian objects and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, crimes against humanity, forced deportation of children. The Assembly recognizes that Russia's aggression against Ukraine poses a threat to Ukraine's nuclear facilities and has devastating consequences for Ukraine's economic development.

Separately, the resolution indicates the OSCE PA's support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula as a unified and realistic plan aimed at restoring a sustainable and just peace based on the UN Charter and international law. The Assembly calls on the OSCE PA member States to continue to help Ukraine and provide military assistance to it. The creation of an international Register of losses as an international compensatory mechanism for compensation for damage caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation is welcomed.

The OSCE PA calls on OSCE participating States to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as to achieve the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilians and children, and calls for the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

"The Bucharest Declaration contains a number of resolutions initiated by the parliamentary delegations of other member states of the Assembly, which highlight priority issues for our state in countering the ongoing Russian aggression and demonstrate the solidarity of the parliaments of the OSCE region," the Foreign Ministry said.