Five Ukrainians reported among injured passengers of train derailed in Germany – MFA

Among the injured passengers of the train that derailed in Germany, there are five citizens of Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on Monday.

"Among the passengers were, in particular, five citizens of Ukraine: a 59-year-old man and a couple with two minor children. All citizens of Ukraine are undergoing inpatient examination in local medical institutions. There is no threat to their lives. There are no citizens of Ukraine among the deceased," the MFA said with references to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich.

It is noted that the consuls are ready to provide the necessary assistance. The causes of the incident are being established.

The case is under the control of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich.

As reported, on July 27, near the city of Riedlingen (federal state of Baden-Württemberg), a regional express train with at least 100 passengers, traveling on the Reutlingen-Ulm route, derailed. As a result of the incident, three people died (according to preliminary data, the driver and two railway employees), about 50 more were injured to varying degrees (25 of them are in serious condition).