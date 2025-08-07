MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

On the 17th anniversary of the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Georgia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasizes its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

The ministry recalled that because of the Russian aggression, about 20% of the territory of Georgia came under the illegal control of Russian occupation forces. More than 200,000 Georgian citizens were forced to leave their homes, becoming internally displaced persons in their own country.

“This attack was the first large-scale manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy, which sent a clear signal of its desire to forcefully change borders and undermine stability in the region. The subsequent aggression against Ukraine was a direct continuation of this policy,” the ministry noted.

It is noted that today, the humanitarian situation in the Russian-occupied territories of Georgia is deteriorating. The aggressor country not only restricts freedom of movement in the occupation zone, but also actively uses illegal detentions and arrests of peaceful residents of these regions.

“Ukraine unwaveringly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, strongly condemns the Kremlin's aggressive policy and does not recognize the so-called ‘independence’ of occupied Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia. Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's sovereign territory in accordance with the 2008 ceasefire agreement and revoke its recognition of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as ‘independent states,’” the ministry urged.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry notes that that only through the consolidated efforts of the international community, strict adherence to international law, and the introduction of tough sanctions can it be possible to force Russia to leave the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia and bring Russian war criminals to the strictest responsibility.