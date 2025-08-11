Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:12 11.08.2025

Ukrainian and Estonian FMs discuss importance of European unity for global stability

2 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

On the eve of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha, during which, in particular, they discussed the current political and diplomatic situation and Ukraine's path to joining the EU.

“Had a phone call with my Ukrainian colleague Andriy Sybiha ahead of today’s FAC on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Reaffirmed Estonia’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty & territorial integrity. The aggressor must not be rewarded. It must face strong sanctions & be held accountable. We also discussed Ukraine’s #EU path. Opening the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine & Moldova must happen without delay,” Tsahkna said on X.

In turn, Sybiha noted that during the conversation they “exchanged views on recent diplomatic developments and coordinated efforts to achieve peace through strength.”

“Important conversation with my Estonian colleague and friend Margus Tsahkna. We exchanged views on recent diplomatic developments and coordinated efforts to achieve peace through strength. We agreed that European unity is crucial to ensure our common security and global stability. We also focused on advancing Ukraine’s EU integration. I noted the importance of the Ukraine-Moldova shared path to joining the EU. Grateful for Estonia’s unwavering solidarity with Ukraine,” Sybiha said on X.

