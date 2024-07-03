Facts

14:29 03.07.2024

Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

The death toll in Dnipro as a result of the morning Russian missile attack has risen to five, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel, expressing condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

"Dnipro. Once again, terrorist attacks by Russians against our city. As of now, five people are known to have died. My condolences to the family and friends," the president wrote, adding that another 34 people were injured, including a child.

According to Zelensky, all necessary units of the State Emergency Service have been involved in eliminating the consequences of the strike, and rescuers are helping all the victims.

According to the head of state, "only two things can stop this Russian terror - modern air defense systems and the range of our weapons. The world can protect life, and this requires the determination of leaders. Decisiveness that can and must make protection against terror the norm again."

Tags: #dnipro

