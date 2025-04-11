Number of victims from missile strike in Dnipro rises to nine

The number of victims from the Russian Federation's missile strike on Dnipro on Thursday has risen to nine, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported.

"In Dnipro, according to updated information, nine people were injured from the missile strike the day before," he wrote on Telegram.

He noted that on Friday morning, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire that broke out as a result of the strike.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that on Thursday evening, the defenders of the sky destroyed six enemy drones in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The aggressor hit Hrushivka community of Kryvy Rih district with a suicide drone. A power line was damaged. Enemy UAVs also struck Nikopol district - the district center and Marhanets community.

There were no deaths or injuries anywhere, the head of the regional military administration emphasized.

As reported, the Russian strike on Dnipro on Thursday completely destroyed part of the warehouses of one of the leading companies in the production and distribution of household goods, the Biosphere corporation, and there are one dead and one injured employees.