Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:18 11.04.2025

Number of victims from missile strike in Dnipro rises to nine

1 min read
Number of victims from missile strike in Dnipro rises to nine

The number of victims from the Russian Federation's missile strike on Dnipro on Thursday has risen to nine, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported.

"In Dnipro, according to updated information, nine people were injured from the missile strike the day before," he wrote on Telegram.

He noted that on Friday morning, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire that broke out as a result of the strike.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that on Thursday evening, the defenders of the sky destroyed six enemy drones in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The aggressor hit Hrushivka community of Kryvy Rih district with a suicide drone. A power line was damaged. Enemy UAVs also struck Nikopol district - the district center and Marhanets community.

There were no deaths or injuries anywhere, the head of the regional military administration emphasized.

As reported, the Russian strike on Dnipro on Thursday completely destroyed part of the warehouses of one of the leading companies in the production and distribution of household goods, the Biosphere corporation, and there are one dead and one injured employees.

Tags: #missile_strike #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

12:53 11.04.2025
URCS volunteers support victims of Russian air attacks on Zhytomyr region, Dnipro

URCS volunteers support victims of Russian air attacks on Zhytomyr region, Dnipro

19:29 10.04.2025
One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

11:16 09.04.2025
URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

14:14 04.04.2025
Official injured in car explosion in Dnipro dies in hospital, case opened under ‘terrorist act’ article

Official injured in car explosion in Dnipro dies in hospital, case opened under ‘terrorist act’ article

09:57 04.04.2025
Three civilians injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro – authorities

Three civilians injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro – authorities

16:39 02.04.2025
If opportunities for veterans not working due to military bureaucracy, this needs to be changed – Zelenskyy

If opportunities for veterans not working due to military bureaucracy, this needs to be changed – Zelenskyy

16:04 02.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs govt to fulfill request of entrepreneurs following meeting in Dnipro

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fulfill request of entrepreneurs following meeting in Dnipro

15:46 02.04.2025
Zelenskyy discusses employment, sports rehabilitation of veterans with reprs of Titans.UA project in Dnipro

Zelenskyy discusses employment, sports rehabilitation of veterans with reprs of Titans.UA project in Dnipro

12:41 29.03.2025
Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

11:59 29.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers sustain blast injuries during Russian drone attack on city of Dnipro

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers sustain blast injuries during Russian drone attack on city of Dnipro

HOT NEWS

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

State Department officially confirms resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

LATEST

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

Ukraine collects data on sanctioned individuals and companies financing war, ready to provide info to EU

Healy, Pistorius open 27th Ramstein meeting

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

About 40 countries to be represented at Ramstein, US Secretary to join online

Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

State Department officially confirms resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink

British Prince Harry pays secret visit to Ukraine – media

Enemy's attempts to storm border areas of Sumy region intensify by 30% over week

UK plans to send troops to Ukraine for five years

AD
AD