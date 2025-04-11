URCS volunteers support victims of Russian air attacks on Zhytomyr region, Dnipro

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) joined the liquidation of the consequences of the attack by a Russian army drone on Zhytomyr region on Thursday.

"This night, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Zhytomyr region promptly arrived at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers set up an aid station where victims and rescuers could receive the necessary support," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers provided first psychological aid to the victims, one person was taken to the hospital. They provided people with hot drinks and water and were ready to promptly provide first aid if necessary.

Volunteers also handed over film and tarpaulin to residents of damaged houses to temporarily protect their homes from the weather until repair work begins.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society also reported that its rapid response team in Dnipropetrovsk region was working at the site of the missile strike in Dnipro on Thursday.

Volunteers quickly went to the scene, where they provided first aid to a woman with a leg wound and were on duty to provide emergency assistance to the victims.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr region, one person died and five were injured, including a child. At least five high-rise buildings were damaged, one of which caught fire.

As reported, five civilians in the city of Dnipro were injured as a result of the Russian missile strike.