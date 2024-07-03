In Dnipro, after Russian shelling, three dead and 18 injured, among them 14-year-old girl

In the city of Dnipro, as a result of enemy shelling on Wednesday morning, three people were killed and 18 were injured, including a 14-year-old girl, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"The enemy continues his insidious attacks. He launched missiles and attack UAVs to Dnipro. Unfortunately, there were consequences. Three people died. Preliminarily, 18 victims. Among them is a 14-year-old girl," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Lysak said that as a result of the shelling, several fires occurred and there was destruction.

The information is being clarified.