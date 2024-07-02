Russian troops drop air bomb on Selydove: a woman killed, two more people injured

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

As a result of the dropping of an air bomb in Selydove, Donetsk region, one person was killed and two were injured, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"At least one person was killed and two injured as a result of the shelling of Selydove. The city came under fire today in the middle of the day - the Russians hit civilians with an air bomb again," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

According to Filashkin, a 63-year-old woman was killed. According to preliminary information, 24 houses and two cars were damaged.