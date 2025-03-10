Facts

15:47 10.03.2025

Ninety-five people evacuated from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine since early March – regional administration

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Chairman of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported that since the beginning of March 2025, 95 people evacuated from dangerous areas of Donetsk region have been resettled in Ukraine.

"The evacuation is being carried out with the participation of military administrations, units of the National Police, the State Emergency Service and 24 humanitarian organizations. The evacuees receive humanitarian and psychological assistance, hot meals and a one-time cash assistance in the amount of UAH 10,800," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram on Monday.

Transportation costs are covered by the state, and free housing is provided in the host communities.

Tags: #donetsk_region #evacuated #filashkin

