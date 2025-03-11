Six people killed, seven wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region during day – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

As a result of enemy attacks in Donetsk region on Tuesday, March 11, six people were killed, including two children, and seven more were wounded, including one minor, said head of the Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"Already in the evening, the enemy shelled Rivne of Myrnohrad community with artillery. Two brothers, aged 11 and 13, were killed. In addition, a 14-year-old boy was wounded - he is in serious condition," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Filashkin reported that all three were evacuated to Dnipro region in August-September last year. "The children obviously did not make the decision to return home themselves, but they paid the most terrible price for this decision," he noted.

Also today, Russians attacked two civilian vehicles between Pokrovsk and Rodynske with FPV drones: one person was killed, two were wounded. In addition, today in Siversk, three people were killed and three were wounded, and one more person was wounded in Kostiantynivka.