Facts

18:53 11.03.2025

Six people killed, seven wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region during day – authorities

1 min read
Six people killed, seven wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region during day – authorities
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

As a result of enemy attacks in Donetsk region on Tuesday, March 11, six people were killed, including two children, and seven more were wounded, including one minor, said head of the Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"Already in the evening, the enemy shelled Rivne of Myrnohrad community with artillery. Two brothers, aged 11 and 13, were killed. In addition, a 14-year-old boy was wounded - he is in serious condition," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Filashkin reported that all three were evacuated to Dnipro region in August-September last year. "The children obviously did not make the decision to return home themselves, but they paid the most terrible price for this decision," he noted.

Also today, Russians attacked two civilian vehicles between Pokrovsk and Rodynske with FPV drones: one person was killed, two were wounded. In addition, today in Siversk, three people were killed and three were wounded, and one more person was wounded in Kostiantynivka.

Tags: #donetsk_region #attack

MORE ABOUT

15:47 10.03.2025
Ninety-five people evacuated from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine since early March – regional administration

Ninety-five people evacuated from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine since early March – regional administration

09:17 10.03.2025
Some 130 out of 176 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 42 drone imitators lost in location

Some 130 out of 176 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 42 drone imitators lost in location

14:37 08.03.2025
US Ambassador calls deaths of Ukrainian civilians as result of night attacks by Russia as horrifying news

US Ambassador calls deaths of Ukrainian civilians as result of night attacks by Russia as horrifying news

11:03 08.03.2025
As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

12:39 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

11:55 05.03.2025
One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

09:15 05.03.2025
One person injured in enemy attack on Kherson

One person injured in enemy attack on Kherson

18:37 04.03.2025
Ukraine's army strikes command post of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region – General Staff

Ukraine's army strikes command post of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region – General Staff

15:16 01.03.2025
Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

14:30 01.03.2025
URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: US accepts Ukraine's proposals, thanks Trump for constructive talk between teams

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

Ukraine ready to accept US proposal for immediate 30-day ceasefire on conditions of simultaneous implementation by Russia – joint statement

LATEST

Zelenskyy: US accepts Ukraine's proposals, thanks Trump for constructive talk between teams

Rubio says Ukraine takes positive step, hopes that russians will take reciprocal step

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

Ukraine ready to accept US proposal for immediate 30-day ceasefire on conditions of simultaneous implementation by Russia – joint statement

Two explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk kill one person, another three wounded

France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

US State Dept Spokeswoman on Jeddah meeting: We’re very optimistic

Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

AD