Two civilians dead, ten apartment buildings damaged as occupation forces attack Ukrainsk – Donetsk regional administration

At least two people were killed and eight people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district, on Monday morning, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Early in the morning, Russian forces shelled the town from the Uragan [multiple launch rocket] systems. A housing district came under fire. Two women, 65 and 70, were killed. Reportedly, ten apartment buildings and administrative buildings were damaged. The final information on the consequences of the attack is yet to be updated," he said on the Telegram channel.