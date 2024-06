In Dnipro, as result of Russian missile attack, nine-story building damaged, several floors destroyed

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

On Friday, June 28, Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"The enemy carried out a missile attack on Dnipro. A nine-story building was damaged. Several floors were destroyed there. There were initially wounded," Lysak said in his Telegram channel.