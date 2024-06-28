Facts

11:39 28.06.2024

EU leaders declare the need to hold Russian leadership accountable for war its against Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

2 min read


The leaders of the European Union are convinced of the need to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the war against Ukraine and other crimes in accordance with international law, as well as for the enormous damage caused.

The relevant position of the EU leaders is spelled out in the conclusions of the European Council meeting, approved in Brussels on Thursday.

“The European Union remains committed to seeing Russia and its leadership held fully accountable for waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and for other most serious crimes under international law, as well as for the massive damage caused by its war. The European Council welcomes progress and encourages further efforts on all work strands,” the document reads.

They also welcomed the adoption of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia and the agreement on further restrictive measures against Belarus.

“The European Council calls for the full and effective enforcement of sanctions as well as for further measures to counter their circumvention, including through third countries. The European Union remains ready to further limit Russia’s ability to wage war and urges all countries not to provide any material or other support for Russia’s war of aggression,” the conclusions say.

The leaders also stated that “the European Union remains deeply concerned about the fate of all Ukrainian children and other civilians unlawfully deported and transferred to Russia and Belarus.” “The European Council reiterates its urgent call on Russia and Belarus to immediately ensure their safe return to Ukraine. It welcomes initiatives to help bring Ukrainian children home to their families and communities, including the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, in which the European Union now has observer status.”



