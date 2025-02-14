European Commission President: We'll step up work to accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, it's time to 'move mountains'

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has promised to step up the work to accelerate the accession process of Ukraine to the European Union.

"We will step up our work to accelerate the accession process of Ukraine to the European Union. We have made significant progress already, but now is the time again to move mountains," she said at the 61st Munich Security Conference on Friday.

According to von der Leyen, this should be the objective of a new Europe that is working intensively on these goals.