Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:21 14.02.2025

European Commission President: We'll step up work to accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, it's time to 'move mountains'

1 min read
European Commission President: We'll step up work to accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, it's time to 'move mountains'

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has promised to step up the work to accelerate the accession process of Ukraine to the European Union.

"We will step up our work to accelerate the accession process of Ukraine to the European Union. We have made significant progress already, but now is the time again to move mountains," she said at the 61st Munich Security Conference on Friday.

According to von der Leyen, this should be the objective of a new Europe that is working intensively on these goals.

Tags: #ursula_von_der_leyen #european_union

MORE ABOUT

12:41 21.05.2025
EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

17:33 20.05.2025
Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

16:34 20.05.2025
Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

12:54 15.05.2025
Ukraine fulfills all needed prerequisites for opening of 1st negotiating Cluster on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Ukraine fulfills all needed prerequisites for opening of 1st negotiating Cluster on EU accession – Stefanishyna

13:28 10.05.2025
Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

18:02 02.05.2025
Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

18:45 30.04.2025
Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

16:36 30.04.2025
There is no talk of separating EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova – Poroshenko after meeting with EC President

There is no talk of separating EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova – Poroshenko after meeting with EC President

18:41 29.04.2025
Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

18:33 29.04.2025
Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

HOT NEWS

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

LATEST

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

Marchenko urges G7 to finance AFU as part of integration into European security system

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

Poroshenko and American organization Ukraine Focus hand over ambulances to TRO and Hospitallers

AD
AD