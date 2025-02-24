Lithuanian President proposes granting Ukraine EU membership by 2030, talks to begin within weeks

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has proposed granting Ukraine full membership in the European Union starting January 1, 2030, with accession negotiations set to begin within weeks.

Nausėda said on Monday in Kyiv during a plenary session of the Support Ukraine event that let accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He proposed January 1, 2030, as the target date. And we can launch the first negotiations, the first cluster, within weeks, he said.

Let's make Ukraine's path to the EU irreversible, the Lithuanian president urged.