18:38 05.03.2025

EU does not plan to announce specific aid packages for Ukraine after summit on Thursday – media

The leaders of the European Union do not plan to announce specific aid packages for Ukraine following the summit scheduled for Thursday, March 6, reports European Truth with reference to the STT agency.

As noted, the draft conclusions of the summit, which came into the possession of journalists, do not mention specific aid packages for Ukraine with figures.

The sources also confirmed that there is no agreement on the amount of aid yet.

The document contains a call by EU leaders for quick action in the matter of supporting Ukraine and expresses approval of the readiness of member states to sharply increase the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, in particular ammunition, air defense systems and interceptor missiles.

It is also noted that EU countries are ready to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, taking into account the capabilities and interests of member states.

In addition, the draft emphasizes that any potential peace agreement should provide for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

