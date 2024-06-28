Ukraine calls to prevent Russia from turning Chasiv Yar into ghost city – Embassy

Ukraine calls on Russia not to let Chasiv Yar be wiped off the face of the earth, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has reported.

“We must prevent Russia from turning it into a ghost city before it's too late,” the Embassy said on X Thursday.

The Embassys stressed that “Russia has been desperately trying to wipe out all that’s left of ChasivYar in the Donetsk region, targeting even damaged churches and civilian residential blocks of flats.”

As reported, the Russian invaders are trying to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from the town of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region), using the heavy flamethrower system Solntsepek, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.