Facts

18:34 27.06.2024

Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

2 min read
Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Joint security commitments between Ukraine and Estonia, signed in Brussels on Thursday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, provide for Estonia to allocate more than EUR 100 million in defense assistance to Kyiv this year and a variety of support during the ten-year validity period of the document.

In accordance with the document, as stated on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state, the Estonian government will also allocate at least 0.25% of GDP annually during 2024-2027 for military support of Ukraine. It is noted that Estonia was the first to propose fixing a percentage of GDP in support of Ukraine in bilateral security agreements.

The document sets out individual components of long-term military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, the types of weapons that Estonia provides, namely: artillery (122 mm and 155 mm caliber howitzers), anti-tank missile systems, rockets and mines, Carl Gustaf rifles, grenade launchers, unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment.

Ukraine and Estonia will initiate a regular Strategic Dialogue to discuss security and defense issues of both countries. The agreement also stipulates issues of cooperation on the supply of weapons and military equipment, training, the activities of the IT coalition and other coalitions of opportunities, as well as in-depth cooperation in the field of the defense-industrial complex.

Separate blocks of the agreement relate to strengthening sanctions against Russia, compensation for damage, bringing the aggressor to justice, assistance to our state in reconstruction and restoration, countering hybrid threats, cooperation in the areas of cyber and information security, as well as the protection of critical infrastructure.

In addition, the document clearly confirms Estonia's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

Ukraine and Estonia have concluded a bilateral security agreement in implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of July 12, 2023.

Tags: #ukraine #estonia #agreement

MORE ABOUT

18:18 27.06.2024
Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

17:33 27.06.2024
European Commission President on agreement signed with Ukraine: We pledge to keep delivering weapons, other aid

European Commission President on agreement signed with Ukraine: We pledge to keep delivering weapons, other aid

15:58 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs bilateral security agreement with Estonian PM in Brussels

Zelenskyy signs bilateral security agreement with Estonian PM in Brussels

15:57 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs bilateral security agreement with President of Lithuania in Brussels

Zelenskyy signs bilateral security agreement with President of Lithuania in Brussels

15:54 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs security agreement with EU leaders

Zelenskyy signs security agreement with EU leaders

19:52 26.06.2024
Ukraine-EU security agreement to be signed at EU summit

Ukraine-EU security agreement to be signed at EU summit

20:34 25.06.2024
FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

20:17 25.06.2024
European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

20:03 25.06.2024
EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

19:42 25.06.2024
European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

Power outage schedules on Friday to be in effect all day – DTEK

LATEST

Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy discuss preparations for NATO summit in Washington

Zelenskyy in Brussels discusses finalization of future bilateral security agreement with Slovenian PM

Slovak President Pellegrini meets with Zelenskyy for first time, wishes speedy and just peace for Ukraine

Ukrnafta to purchase 28 Etalon buses on lease, intends to buy 36 rotational buses

Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Russian military drop FAB-500 bombs on Kharkiv for first time – prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy, Michel discuss key priorities of relations between Ukraine and EU in near future

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Power outage schedules on Friday to be in effect all day – DTEK

AD
AD
AD
AD