Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Joint security commitments between Ukraine and Estonia, signed in Brussels on Thursday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, provide for Estonia to allocate more than EUR 100 million in defense assistance to Kyiv this year and a variety of support during the ten-year validity period of the document.

In accordance with the document, as stated on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state, the Estonian government will also allocate at least 0.25% of GDP annually during 2024-2027 for military support of Ukraine. It is noted that Estonia was the first to propose fixing a percentage of GDP in support of Ukraine in bilateral security agreements.

The document sets out individual components of long-term military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, the types of weapons that Estonia provides, namely: artillery (122 mm and 155 mm caliber howitzers), anti-tank missile systems, rockets and mines, Carl Gustaf rifles, grenade launchers, unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment.

Ukraine and Estonia will initiate a regular Strategic Dialogue to discuss security and defense issues of both countries. The agreement also stipulates issues of cooperation on the supply of weapons and military equipment, training, the activities of the IT coalition and other coalitions of opportunities, as well as in-depth cooperation in the field of the defense-industrial complex.

Separate blocks of the agreement relate to strengthening sanctions against Russia, compensation for damage, bringing the aggressor to justice, assistance to our state in reconstruction and restoration, countering hybrid threats, cooperation in the areas of cyber and information security, as well as the protection of critical infrastructure.

In addition, the document clearly confirms Estonia's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

Ukraine and Estonia have concluded a bilateral security agreement in implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of July 12, 2023.