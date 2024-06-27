Facts

17:33 27.06.2024

European Commission President on agreement signed with Ukraine: We pledge to keep delivering weapons, other aid

1 min read
European Commission President on agreement signed with Ukraine: We pledge to keep delivering weapons, other aid

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that within the framework of the security guarantees agreement signed with Ukraine, the European Union will continue to supply weapons and other assistance necessary to protect against the Russian aggressor.

This is how she commented on the Agreement signed in Brussels on Thursday between Ukraine and the European Union on security guarantees on her page on the social network X.

“Today we have signed the EU’s security commitments for Ukraine. We pledge to keep delivering the weapons, military training and the aid Ukraine needs to defend itself against this war of aggression and deter any future attack. This highlights: we are in for the long haul,” the President of the European Commission wrote.

Tags: #leyen #agreement

MORE ABOUT

18:34 27.06.2024
Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

18:18 27.06.2024
Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

15:58 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs bilateral security agreement with Estonian PM in Brussels

Zelenskyy signs bilateral security agreement with Estonian PM in Brussels

15:57 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs bilateral security agreement with President of Lithuania in Brussels

Zelenskyy signs bilateral security agreement with President of Lithuania in Brussels

15:54 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs security agreement with EU leaders

Zelenskyy signs security agreement with EU leaders

19:52 26.06.2024
Ukraine-EU security agreement to be signed at EU summit

Ukraine-EU security agreement to be signed at EU summit

14:52 20.06.2024
President of European Commission welcomes agreement by ambassadors on 14th sanctions package against Russia

President of European Commission welcomes agreement by ambassadors on 14th sanctions package against Russia

09:23 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy, Biden sign 10-year bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy, Biden sign 10-year bilateral security agreement

19:13 12.06.2024
Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

09:45 10.06.2024
Ukraine, EU thoroughly discuss text of security agreement

Ukraine, EU thoroughly discuss text of security agreement

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 mln in defense assistance this year, to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for military support during 2024-2027

Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

LATEST

Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy discuss preparations for NATO summit in Washington

Zelenskyy in Brussels discusses finalization of future bilateral security agreement with Slovenian PM

Slovak President Pellegrini meets with Zelenskyy for first time, wishes speedy and just peace for Ukraine

Ukrnafta to purchase 28 Etalon buses on lease, intends to buy 36 rotational buses

Zelenskyy says in Brussels that sanctions against Russian oligarchs should be strengthened, not lifted

Russian military drop FAB-500 bombs on Kharkiv for first time – prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy, Michel discuss key priorities of relations between Ukraine and EU in near future

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Power outage schedules on Friday to be in effect all day – DTEK

AD
AD
AD
AD