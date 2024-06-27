European Commission President on agreement signed with Ukraine: We pledge to keep delivering weapons, other aid

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that within the framework of the security guarantees agreement signed with Ukraine, the European Union will continue to supply weapons and other assistance necessary to protect against the Russian aggressor.

This is how she commented on the Agreement signed in Brussels on Thursday between Ukraine and the European Union on security guarantees on her page on the social network X.

“Today we have signed the EU’s security commitments for Ukraine. We pledge to keep delivering the weapons, military training and the aid Ukraine needs to defend itself against this war of aggression and deter any future attack. This highlights: we are in for the long haul,” the President of the European Commission wrote.