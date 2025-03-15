Von der Leyen: We will support strengthening Ukraine, its Armed Forces following our ‘porcupine strategy’

Following a virtual meeting of world leaders organised by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed support for the ceasefire agreement and the course towards strengthening Ukraine and its Armed Forces.

“We reiterate our support to Ukraine’s agreement to a ceasefire. Now Russia has to show that it is willing to support a ceasefire leading to a just and lasting peace,” she said on X.

At the same time, the President of the European Commission noted that “in the meantime, we will support strengthening Ukraine and its Armed Forces following our ‘porcupine strategy.’"

“Finally, we will step up Europe’s defence efforts through ReArm Europe, boosting defence spending,” she added.

Also, von der Leyen expressed gratitude for “hosting the leaders' meeting today.”

Earlier it was reported that a virtual meeting of world leaders to discuss support for Ukraine was held on Saturday, March 15, and was organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Porcupine Strategy involves building a country's defense capability so that it is as difficult and costly as possible for an aggressor to invade.