Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:54 19.03.2025

Costa and von der Leyen on Trump-Putin talk: We hope this is progress towards peace

1 min read
Costa and von der Leyen on Trump-Putin talk: We hope this is progress towards peace
Photo: ANDBZ/ABACA

European Council and European Commission Presidents, António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, hope the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is a progress towards a just peace for Ukraine.

They posted a corresponding entry on Wednesday on Costa's page on the social network X.

“A comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine must be the outcome of this terrible war. We hope that yesterday’s phone call is progress in this direction. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine,” the note reads.

Tags: #costa_antónio #leyen

