Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:57 08.04.2025

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

A law firm to conclude a strategic agreement with the United States of America on the distribution of critical natural resources has not yet been chosen, but should be determined this week, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

During an event on the occasion of the signing of a free trade agreement with the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on Tuesday, Svyrydenko, answering journalists' questions, said the Ukrainian delegation would leave for the United States after the companies are formed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees on the main negotiating positions and there are relevant directives.

She did not name specific dates. "That's all I can tell you," Svyrydenko said.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, the renewed agreement with the EFTA countries will not affect the agreement on minerals with the United States.

"Not everything in life is so connected," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, Svyrydenko said on the X social network that Ukraine would send a delegation to Washington this week to continue negotiations on concluding a strategic agreement with the United States on the distribution of critical natural resources.

