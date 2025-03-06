Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Costa and von der Leyen

In Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, and the parties discussed strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine and all of Europe.

“Air defense, weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, timely deliveries, strengthening Ukraine’s defense industry, EU accession negotiations, the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, and countering sanctions circumvention – all of this was among the topics we addressed today,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He thanked Costa and von der Leyen for their leadership in the discussions on strengthening Europe's defence capabilities and Ukraine, and for their support on the path to a just and sustainable peace.