Facts

17:35 06.03.2025

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Costa and von der Leyen

1 min read

In Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, and the parties discussed strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine and all of Europe.

“Air defense, weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, timely deliveries, strengthening Ukraine’s defense industry, EU accession negotiations, the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, and countering sanctions circumvention – all of this was among the topics we addressed today,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He thanked Costa and von der Leyen for their leadership in the discussions on strengthening Europe's defence capabilities and Ukraine, and for their support on the path to a just and sustainable peace.

Tags: #costa_antónio #zelenskyy #leyen

MORE ABOUT

15:36 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

14:17 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

13:50 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

13:34 06.03.2025
Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

13:12 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives for special meeting of European Council in Brussels

Zelenskyy arrives for special meeting of European Council in Brussels

11:39 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Belgium

Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Belgium

10:44 06.03.2025
Costa on special EU summit: It is time to turn our principles into real actions to guarantee peace for Ukraine

Costa on special EU summit: It is time to turn our principles into real actions to guarantee peace for Ukraine

09:57 06.03.2025
Grateful to Emmanuel Macron for his clear vision – Zelenskyy

Grateful to Emmanuel Macron for his clear vision – Zelenskyy

09:45 06.03.2025
Extraordinary EU summit with Zelenskyy on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, European security under Trump

Extraordinary EU summit with Zelenskyy on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, European security under Trump

09:23 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy to take part in special meeting of European Council

Zelenskyy to take part in special meeting of European Council

HOT NEWS

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Latvian PM: We need swift action to help Ukraine ensure 'peace through strength'

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

LATEST

Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Polish Defense Minister announces delivery of 46th aid package for Ukraine, visit to Kyiv

Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Latvian PM: We need swift action to help Ukraine ensure 'peace through strength'

Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

European Solidary against elections during war - Poroshenko

URCS works at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack in Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved at any cost, cannot be capitulation of Ukraine

AD