Facts

14:54 26.06.2024

Ukrainian children know they must fight for life and freedom – First Lady

2 min read
Ukrainian children know they must fight for life and freedom – First Lady
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian children know from their own experience that it is necessary to fight for life and freedom, said the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

"I think that all modern children in civilized countries have been raised by their parents to share the same values: human life and freedom and respect for them. But Ukrainian children have also learned something else: that life and freedom have to be fought for. Unfortunately, they had to learn this from their own experience, from the experience of their parents. At the same time, our children have acquired the ability to make decisions, take responsibility, care for others and protect them," she said during a video conversation with Andreas Schleicher, Director for the Directorate of Education and Skills of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

As reported, on the eve of the national education conference EdCamp Point of Resilience 2024, they discussed the social and emotional skills of Ukrainian children.

The First Lady also spoke about the implementation of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How Are You?", which, in particular, aims to support children's resilience.

"I hope that thanks to the joint efforts of families, schools, the state, and our foreign friends, we will support and strengthen our children for a peaceful and happy life in the future," the wife of the President of Ukraine said.

Schleicher, in his turn, noted the strong connection between teachers and students that he has noticed in Ukraine and the importance of the mental health program. He emphasized that the program can already serve as an example for other countries.

Tags: #children #zelenska

MORE ABOUT

16:23 21.06.2024
Seven children return from occupied communities of Kherson region to Ukraine-controlled territory – regional administration

Seven children return from occupied communities of Kherson region to Ukraine-controlled territory – regional administration

17:29 20.06.2024
Ten Ukrainian children return to Ukraine from occupied districts of Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Lubinets

Ten Ukrainian children return to Ukraine from occupied districts of Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Lubinets

11:46 18.06.2024
EU becomes observer of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Borrell

EU becomes observer of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Borrell

19:57 13.06.2024
Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

18:24 04.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

12:32 04.06.2024
Some 551 children killed as result of Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine - juvenile prosecutors

Some 551 children killed as result of Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine - juvenile prosecutors

12:12 01.06.2024
Guaranteed independence of Ukraine will always be reliable protection for every child in our country – Zelenskyy

Guaranteed independence of Ukraine will always be reliable protection for every child in our country – Zelenskyy

20:54 29.05.2024
Argentina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Argentina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children from Russia

14:56 29.05.2024
Ukraine, Chile deepen cooperation to return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

Ukraine, Chile deepen cooperation to return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

11:27 27.05.2024
Argentina wants to join coalition to return Ukrainian children from Russia

Argentina wants to join coalition to return Ukrainian children from Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

Mark Rutte approved for post of NATO Secretary General – alliance’s statement

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

LATEST

Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

Russian military loot equipment from ZNPP assisted by its fictitious management – National Resistance Center

Guyana joins Peace Summit communiqué; it already supported by 83 states, five organizations

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Reserve+ app contains info about reservation of 340,000 people liable for military service – Dpty Defense Minister

Environmental damage from destruction of Epicenter in Kharkiv exceeds UAH 860 mln

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

President signs into law bill on use of English language in Ukraine

Every single prisoner released from Russian captivity on May 31 gives account of torture – UN

Since start of full-scale war 13% of cultural institutions in Ukraine cease activities

AD
AD
AD
AD