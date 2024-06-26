Ukrainian children know they must fight for life and freedom – First Lady

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian children know from their own experience that it is necessary to fight for life and freedom, said the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

"I think that all modern children in civilized countries have been raised by their parents to share the same values: human life and freedom and respect for them. But Ukrainian children have also learned something else: that life and freedom have to be fought for. Unfortunately, they had to learn this from their own experience, from the experience of their parents. At the same time, our children have acquired the ability to make decisions, take responsibility, care for others and protect them," she said during a video conversation with Andreas Schleicher, Director for the Directorate of Education and Skills of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

As reported, on the eve of the national education conference EdCamp Point of Resilience 2024, they discussed the social and emotional skills of Ukrainian children.

The First Lady also spoke about the implementation of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "How Are You?", which, in particular, aims to support children's resilience.

"I hope that thanks to the joint efforts of families, schools, the state, and our foreign friends, we will support and strengthen our children for a peaceful and happy life in the future," the wife of the President of Ukraine said.

Schleicher, in his turn, noted the strong connection between teachers and students that he has noticed in Ukraine and the importance of the mental health program. He emphasized that the program can already serve as an example for other countries.