Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov believes that all Ukrainian children who return from abroad, regardless of their level of knowledge, should get a place in a Ukrainian school.

"Children will be a decisive factor in making a decision at the time of return: study, education. We always predict that the return before the school year is always a peak, and if we miss this season, then after that we have to wait another year," Chernyshov told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister said if we talk about 2025, we must do everything to achieve conditions by the school year that will allow citizens to make a decision on their return.

"I take this position, complete liberalization of access to the Ukrainian education system. All Ukrainian children who come, regardless of their level of knowledge, should get a place in a Ukrainian school. If we set conditions, then what, should they return to the Czech Republic?" Chernyshov said.

He also said a big challenge is the work on integrating the Ukrainian component into the curricula of foreign schools, in particular, regarding the study of the Ukrainian language as a foreign language.

As reported, at the end of February, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovy said the department is negotiating with partner countries regarding the study of the Ukrainian language as a foreign language in their schools.