Facts

20:44 12.03.2025

Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

2 min read
Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov believes that all Ukrainian children who return from abroad, regardless of their level of knowledge, should get a place in a Ukrainian school.

"Children will be a decisive factor in making a decision at the time of return: study, education. We always predict that the return before the school year is always a peak, and if we miss this season, then after that we have to wait another year," Chernyshov told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister said if we talk about 2025, we must do everything to achieve conditions by the school year that will allow citizens to make a decision on their return.

"I take this position, complete liberalization of access to the Ukrainian education system. All Ukrainian children who come, regardless of their level of knowledge, should get a place in a Ukrainian school. If we set conditions, then what, should they return to the Czech Republic?" Chernyshov said.

He also said a big challenge is the work on integrating the Ukrainian component into the curricula of foreign schools, in particular, regarding the study of the Ukrainian language as a foreign language.

As reported, at the end of February, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovy said the department is negotiating with partner countries regarding the study of the Ukrainian language as a foreign language in their schools.

Tags: #return #children #chernyshov

MORE ABOUT

17:48 12.03.2025
State does not have separate policies or programs for Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

State does not have separate policies or programs for Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

17:49 07.03.2025
Ministry of National Unity agrees with UNHCR on cooperation in supporting Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

Ministry of National Unity agrees with UNHCR on cooperation in supporting Ukrainians abroad – Chernyshov

19:53 18.02.2025
Yermak: Deportation is war crime against humanity, not evacuation

Yermak: Deportation is war crime against humanity, not evacuation

18:29 13.02.2025
Five children fall through ice, two of them rescued, three being searched

Five children fall through ice, two of them rescued, three being searched

19:44 06.02.2025
Ukraine returns eight more children from occupied Crimea

Ukraine returns eight more children from occupied Crimea

19:11 05.02.2025
Eleven Kharkiv region residents among released Ukrainian POWs

Eleven Kharkiv region residents among released Ukrainian POWs

20:45 03.02.2025
Yermak confirms 12 children returned to Ukraine from occupation

Yermak confirms 12 children returned to Ukraine from occupation

19:11 31.01.2025
Two more children successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

Two more children successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

20:27 28.01.2025
Over 100 Donetsk residents resettled in safer areas in Jan – authorities

Over 100 Donetsk residents resettled in safer areas in Jan – authorities

21:20 22.01.2025
Ukrainians released from Russian captivity speak at UN Security Council special meeting

Ukrainians released from Russian captivity speak at UN Security Council special meeting

HOT NEWS

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

During day, five people killed, 12 more wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region

Yermak: We hope for continuation of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

Norwegian research funds develop new technology to study war crimes against Ukraine

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

Enemy trying to break through border in Sumy region, but being destroyed by Defense Forces of Ukraine units

European Parliament calls on Ukrainian authorities to strengthen political unity in country

AD