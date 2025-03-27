Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

Ukraine has returned 1,247 children under the Bring Kids Back UA program, said the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"As part of the Ukrainian President's Bring Kids Back UA program, as of now, we have managed, through joint efforts, to ... return 1,247 Ukrainian children. This figure, I know for sure, will increase in the near future," the ombudsman said at a press conference on Thursday.

Lubinets noted that this concerns the total number of children returned both from the territory of the Russian Federation and from the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

According to the ombudsman, during the first contacts with representatives of the American authorities, the issue of returning Ukrainian citizens was raised separately. He noted that nothing is known about the reaction of the Russian side, so Ukraine continues to return its people through channels that have already proven their effectiveness.