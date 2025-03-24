Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:31 24.03.2025

Some 604 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

1 min read
Some 604 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

More than 2,421 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: as of the morning of March 24, 2025, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 604 children were killed and more than 1,817 were injured of varying severity, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

The greatest number of children was injured in the following regions: Donetsk - 633, Kharkiv - 470, Kherson - 202, Dnipropetrovsk - 203, Kyiv - 136, Zaporizhia - 170, and Mykolaiv - 118, according to a message on Telegram on Monday.

On March 23, as a result of a drone attack on the city of Kyiv, a 5-year-old girl died.

On March 22, a 17-year-old boy and a girl were injured in a drone attack on the village of Maryine, Sumy region.

On March 21, a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 10-month-old girl was injured in a drone attack on the city of Zaporizhia.

On March 20, three 17-year-old boys were injured in a drone attack on the city of Odesa.

On March 20, an 11-year-old boy was injured in a drone attack on the city of Dobropillia, Donetsk region.

Tags: #children #aggression

MORE ABOUT

10:04 24.03.2025
Waltz: USA discusses possibility of returning Ukrainian children deported to Russia

Waltz: USA discusses possibility of returning Ukrainian children deported to Russia

20:44 12.03.2025
Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

21:05 21.02.2025
USA refuses to recognize Russia as aggressor

USA refuses to recognize Russia as aggressor

19:53 18.02.2025
Yermak: Deportation is war crime against humanity, not evacuation

Yermak: Deportation is war crime against humanity, not evacuation

18:29 13.02.2025
Five children fall through ice, two of them rescued, three being searched

Five children fall through ice, two of them rescued, three being searched

19:44 06.02.2025
Ukraine returns eight more children from occupied Crimea

Ukraine returns eight more children from occupied Crimea

20:45 03.02.2025
Yermak confirms 12 children returned to Ukraine from occupation

Yermak confirms 12 children returned to Ukraine from occupation

19:45 31.01.2025
Preparations for commission to consider compensation for damage caused by Russia completed – President's Office

Preparations for commission to consider compensation for damage caused by Russia completed – President's Office

19:11 31.01.2025
Two more children successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

Two more children successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

20:27 28.01.2025
Over 100 Donetsk residents resettled in safer areas in Jan – authorities

Over 100 Donetsk residents resettled in safer areas in Jan – authorities

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Witkoff: Goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire to negotiate complete ceasefire during this period

LATEST

Another Ukrainian-American talks to be held after American-Russian ones in Riyadh – media

Trump Advisor Waltz: First step for ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia to be for both sides to stop attacks on energy

Zelenskyy: It is clear to absolutely everyone in world that Russia is only one prolonging this war

Heads of URCS, Swiss Red Cross discuss further cooperation

Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

China offers EU its participation in peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps those affected by Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Russia recognizes occupied, unoccupied parts of Ukraine as its own illegally and mistakenly – British intelligence

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

AD
AD
Empire School
AD