Some 604 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

More than 2,421 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: as of the morning of March 24, 2025, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 604 children were killed and more than 1,817 were injured of varying severity, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

The greatest number of children was injured in the following regions: Donetsk - 633, Kharkiv - 470, Kherson - 202, Dnipropetrovsk - 203, Kyiv - 136, Zaporizhia - 170, and Mykolaiv - 118, according to a message on Telegram on Monday.

On March 23, as a result of a drone attack on the city of Kyiv, a 5-year-old girl died.

On March 22, a 17-year-old boy and a girl were injured in a drone attack on the village of Maryine, Sumy region.

On March 21, a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 10-month-old girl was injured in a drone attack on the city of Zaporizhia.

On March 20, three 17-year-old boys were injured in a drone attack on the city of Odesa.

On March 20, an 11-year-old boy was injured in a drone attack on the city of Dobropillia, Donetsk region.