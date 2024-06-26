Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of Borzov from post of head of Vinnytsia region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the dismissal of Serhiy Borzov from the post of head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, the corresponding decree was published on the website of the President's Office on Tuesday.

Presidential Decree No. 380/2024 of June 25 states: "To dismiss Borzov Serhiy Serhiyovych from the post of chairman of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration according to the application submitted by him."