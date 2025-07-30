Interfax-Ukraine
20:48 30.07.2025

Budanov reports to Zelenskyy on some Ukrainian operations

On Wednesday, July 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov on some operations.

Today there were several good reports. Just the Main Intelligence Agency head – on some of our operations. The details are not public," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

In addition, he heard a report by Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk. The president thanked for the counteraction to Russian agents and saboteurs.

"There are strong results. Everyone who chooses the side of the occupier must feel the just power of Ukrainian law and order," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the situation in Pokrov and other areas in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy regions, as well as in the southern areas.

