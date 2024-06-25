EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

The Council of the EU has authorized the signing of a non-binding document in the form of joint security commitments between the European Union and Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was made on Tuesday at the meeting of the EU General Affairs Council, the press service of the EU Council reports.

The EU Council said the original agreement was that the EU and its member states would in the long term and together with partners contribute to the implementation of security obligations to Ukraine, thereby helping Ukraine to defend itself, counter destabilization efforts and deter acts of aggression future, was adopted by the European Council at its meeting in October 2023.

It is expected that the document will be signed within the framework of the European Council meeting, which will take place in Brussels on June 27-28.