European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi says the European Commission is ready to begin the bilateral screening exercise in the coming weeks and will support Ukraine throughout the membership negotiations.

"The Commission is ready to start the bilateral screening exercise in the coming weeks, and this should benefit from the robust preparatory work already undertaken with your Administration. We are ready to support Ukraine to prepare for assuming its obligations as Member State of the EU throughout the negotiations," the European Commissioner said on Tuesday in Luxembourg, speaking on behalf of the European Commission at the Intergovernmental Conference that marked the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Várhelyi noted the progress of reforms must be stable over a long period. "I encourage Ukraine to continue its efforts to achieve full compliance with all membership criteria. The negotiating framework presented provides a sound basis and a wide-ranging set of tools for the accession negotiations. It incorporates the revised enlargement methodology, which puts an ever-stronger emphasis on the fundamental clusters and reforms," he said.

The European Commissioner stated that accession negotiations require hard work and leadership. "Ukraine has already taken important steps in structuring the work of its government and its processes. Progress on the accession track implies a substantiated commitment and robust coordination among all institutions and your entire Administration," Várhelyi said.

In addition, he said, preparing for membership "will inject change to major parts of the society, the economy and the entirety of your country." "The transformative power of enlargement will take shape actually throughout the negotiating process, rather than on the day of accession itself. I count on you to ensure an inclusive approach all along the process, working with the stakeholders, the parliamentary opposition, the local authorities as well as the civil society, including the representatives of national minorities," he said.

Várhelyi also called on Ukraine to ensure the irreversibility of progress in these areas and its full and effective implementation. "The Commission will continue to be closely monitored by the Commission, which we will report regularly to the Council. Engaging bilaterally with Member States on issues of special concern will remain important," he said.

In addition, the European Commissioner called on Ukraine to "ensure the space for independent media, as well as respect for fundamental freedoms throughout the accession process." "It will also be crucial to communicate regularly to the wider public the benefits and the opportunities the accession process creates for all citizens, as well as on EU support. Public awareness that the negotiations process will take some time and a lot of."

"The Commission will continue to accompany, support and advise Ukraine in all necessary ways, including through financial and expert assistance. The Commission's role is to make sure that the process abides by European principles and European standards. Our objective is to make sure that Ukraine will be well prepared when it joins," Várhelyi said.

The European Commissioner also recalled that thanks to financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion, the EU has expanded its support for Ukraine.

In addition, he congratulated the leadership and people of Ukraine on behalf of the European Commission, because "the achievement that we see today, it is thanks to the dedicated work of you, Olga, your team, but also the people of Ukraine who continue to show immense courage in defending their own country."