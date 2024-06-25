Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says that Ukraine's membership in the European Union depended on many processes related to EU enlargement.

"If everything depended on Ukraine, then the deadlines would be more optimistic [about Ukraine's accession to the EU]. There are a large number of processes on the part of the European Commission, and we must also take into account the wider enlargement group, other member countries," Stefanishyna said at a press conference following the results of the first Ukraine-EU intergovernmental conference on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

She said Ukraine's membership in the EU does not mean full and hourly access to the single market of the European Union, since there must be a number of transition processes, as was the case with a number of other countries that joined the EU.

As reported, earlier Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna admitted that Ukraine could complete all procedures for joining the European Union before 2030.