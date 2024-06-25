Facts

18:14 25.06.2024

Govt has already developed range of decisions for effective negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Nemchinov

1 min read
Govt has already developed range of decisions for effective negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Nemchinov

The Ukrainian government has already developed a range of decisions that will launch an extensive domestic infrastructure to ensure effective negotiations on joining Ukraine to the European Union, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said.

"Today, the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union officially started. Ukraine has prepared for entering into the negotiations. The government has already developed a range of decisions that will launch an extensive domestic infrastructure for ensuring effective negotiations," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Thanks to cooperation with partners, over the past two years, hundreds of Ukrainian public officials received training that will help them to conduct effective talks, Nemchinov said.

Tags: #nemchinov #european_union

MORE ABOUT

18:04 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

17:58 25.06.2024
Belgian FM: EU to make decisions on enlargement, guaranteeing predictability, fairness of process

Belgian FM: EU to make decisions on enlargement, guaranteeing predictability, fairness of process

17:25 25.06.2024
Stefanishyna admits that Ukraine can complete all procedures for joining EU before 2030

Stefanishyna admits that Ukraine can complete all procedures for joining EU before 2030

14:36 24.06.2024
Ministry of Reconstruction calls for return of all trucks from EU to Ukraine by July 10 to update documents

Ministry of Reconstruction calls for return of all trucks from EU to Ukraine by July 10 to update documents

18:19 19.06.2024
Stefanishyna: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

Stefanishyna: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

13:15 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy on start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU in June: This will be fulfillment of promises that Europe gives us

Zelenskyy on start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU in June: This will be fulfillment of promises that Europe gives us

10:37 14.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EU must do everything to start talks on Ukrainian membership in EU in first half of 2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EU must do everything to start talks on Ukrainian membership in EU in first half of 2024

10:14 04.03.2024
Nemchinov allows launch of Govt centre until 2025

Nemchinov allows launch of Govt centre until 2025

11:43 24.02.2024
Joint statement by heads of European Council, European Commission, European Parliament: heroic Ukrainian people demonstrating fortitude and determination

Joint statement by heads of European Council, European Commission, European Parliament: heroic Ukrainian people demonstrating fortitude and determination

15:02 25.01.2024
Founding meeting held to begin screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European laws

Founding meeting held to begin screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European laws

AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

LATEST

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

AD
AD
AD
AD