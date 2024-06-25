Govt has already developed range of decisions for effective negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Nemchinov

The Ukrainian government has already developed a range of decisions that will launch an extensive domestic infrastructure to ensure effective negotiations on joining Ukraine to the European Union, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said.

"Today, the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union officially started. Ukraine has prepared for entering into the negotiations. The government has already developed a range of decisions that will launch an extensive domestic infrastructure for ensuring effective negotiations," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Thanks to cooperation with partners, over the past two years, hundreds of Ukrainian public officials received training that will help them to conduct effective talks, Nemchinov said.