Facts

17:58 25.06.2024

Belgian FM: EU to make decisions on enlargement, guaranteeing predictability, fairness of process

2 min read
Belgian FM: EU to make decisions on enlargement, guaranteeing predictability, fairness of process

The European Union will make decisions regarding enlargement based on the Copenhagen criteria and its decisions, ensuring the predictability and fairness of the accession process.

This position of the EU was outlined on Tuesday in Luxembourg at the opening of the Intergovernmental Conference, marking the beginning of official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Belgian Presidency of the EU Hadja Lahbib.

"Our negotiations are based on Article 49 of the Treaty of the European Union... The Council remains firmly committed to taking the enlargement process forward on the basis of agreed principles and conclusions, which integrate the revised methodology so that the accession process is more predictable, more credible, more dynamic and subject to stronger political steering," she said.

The minister said in accordance with previous Council conclusions and within the framework of the Copenhagen political criteria, the Council "reaffirms the need for fair and rigorous conditionality, the principle of own merits and reversibility."

"The Council stresses the importance of ensuring that the EU can maintain and deepen its own development, including its capacity to integrate new members. The impact of enlargement on the main policy areas of the EU will be assessed along the process of accession negotiations. The EU expects Ukraine to continue to take ownership and demonstrate the credibility of their commitments and political will through the implementation of necessary reforms and tangible progress on the fundamentals. The active participation of civil society in the reform process remains important to achieving successful long-term implementation," Lahbib said.

Tags: #european_union #intergovernmental_conference

MORE ABOUT

18:14 25.06.2024
Govt has already developed range of decisions for effective negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Nemchinov

Govt has already developed range of decisions for effective negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Nemchinov

18:04 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

17:25 25.06.2024
Stefanishyna admits that Ukraine can complete all procedures for joining EU before 2030

Stefanishyna admits that Ukraine can complete all procedures for joining EU before 2030

14:36 24.06.2024
Ministry of Reconstruction calls for return of all trucks from EU to Ukraine by July 10 to update documents

Ministry of Reconstruction calls for return of all trucks from EU to Ukraine by July 10 to update documents

18:19 19.06.2024
Stefanishyna: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

Stefanishyna: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

13:15 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy on start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU in June: This will be fulfillment of promises that Europe gives us

Zelenskyy on start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU in June: This will be fulfillment of promises that Europe gives us

10:37 14.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EU must do everything to start talks on Ukrainian membership in EU in first half of 2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EU must do everything to start talks on Ukrainian membership in EU in first half of 2024

11:43 24.02.2024
Joint statement by heads of European Council, European Commission, European Parliament: heroic Ukrainian people demonstrating fortitude and determination

Joint statement by heads of European Council, European Commission, European Parliament: heroic Ukrainian people demonstrating fortitude and determination

15:02 25.01.2024
Founding meeting held to begin screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European laws

Founding meeting held to begin screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European laws

10:05 15.01.2024
EU rep following meeting in Davos on Zelenskyy's Peace Formula: EU confirms its commitment to plan, commitment to support Ukraine

EU rep following meeting in Davos on Zelenskyy's Peace Formula: EU confirms its commitment to plan, commitment to support Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

LATEST

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

AD
AD
AD
AD